Abg Jo calls on Shell to be S’wak partner in devt of O&G, CCS

KUCHING (Aug 26): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has called on global energy and petrochemicals company Shell to become Sarawak’s partner in the development of its oil and gas (O&G) resources including carbon capture and storage (CCS).

In a statement issued by his office, Abang Johari said Shell had a long history in the O&G industry in Sarawak.

As such, he paid tribute to Shell which played a significant role in Sarawak’s economic development since oil was first drilled in 1910 in Miri.

“Sarawak’s focus on green and renewable energy will make the energy sector the mainstay of the state’s economy towards 2030 and beyond.

“The development of all other sectors were consequent upon the growth of the energy industry,” he said in a meeting with Shell top officials at Shell headquarters in London on Aug 25.

The premier and members of his delegation were received on arrival at the premises by Shell executive vice president (Conventional Oil and Gas) Peter Costello; Shell executive vice president (Exploration) Marc Gerrits; Shell Malaysia chairman Siti Sulaiman and general manager for Corporate Relations East Malaysia, Jonathan Jolly.

In a separate development, Abang Johari and his delegation held a meeting with officials of the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office ( FCDO) earlier in the morning.

During that meeting, the Premier said that Sarawak would make the United Kingdom a model in formulating Sarawak’s net-zero policy.

The Premier flew in from Oslo, Nowway to the United Kingdom’s capital city as part of a weeklong working visit to Europe.

He was leading a delegation from Sarawak to study Sweden’s Ombudsman policy, the Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) initiative and policy of Norway and the United Kingdom, as well as the renewable energy industry of these countries.

Accompanying the Premier were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan who is also Minister of International Trade and Investment, Deputy Minister of Energy and Environmental Sustainability Dr Hazland Abang Hipni, State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohd Abu Bakar Marzuki and heads of departments and government-linked companoes (GLCs).