APM destroys wasp’s nest near Sibu’s An-Nur Mosque

SIBU (Aug 26): A wasp’s nest on a tree branch near the An-Nur Mosque here was successfully destroyed by the Malaysian Civil Defense Force (APM) Sibu last night (Aug 25).

According to an APM spokesperson, the agency received a complaint from the public after they noticed the nest.

“A wasp’s nest the size of a football was on a tree branch at a height of 15 feet by the mosque and was successfully destroyed at 7.15pm.

“It was destroyed by the insecticide spray method. The situation at the location is under control,” said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, the public who have any emergency matters can contact APM Sibu on the emergency line 999 or the APM Sibu Hotline 084-220044 (24 hours).