Bintulu Port Holdings reports lower operating revenue in latest financial results

BINTULU (Aug 26): Bintulu Port Holdings Bhd has announced its second quarter (Q2) and first half-year (1H) financial results for this fiscal year (FY), where its quarter-on-quarter review reported lower operating revenue.

In a statement, the group reported operating revenue quarter-on-quarter as at June 30 this year, of RM176.32 million, lower by than RM194.16 million achieved in Q2FY22.

“The revenue contributed by port services at Bintulu Port declined by 9.37 per cent to RM131.80 million, from RM145.43 million achieved in Q2FY22 due to lower revenue from the handling of LNG (liquefied natural gas) cargo and marine services to Brunei.

“The revenue generated from the operations at Samalaju Industrial Port during the quarter under review was lower by 12.45 per cent, RM34.55 million against RM39.47 million in the corresponding year quarter.

“The revenue from bulking facilities reported an increase of 7.61 per cent, as compared to Q2FY22 number of RM9.27 million.

“Profit after tax of RM23.75 million showed an increase from RM22.29 million recorded in the corresponding quarter last year, due to the recognition of deferred tax assets,” it said.

On its 1HFY23 performance, the group reported profit after tax of RM46.23 million, lower than 1HFY22’s RM63.35 million, mainly due to the lower operating revenue.

Operating revenue of RM364.22 million for 1H2023 was lower by RM28.05 million (7.15 per cent) than the figure registered in 1H2FY22.

Revenue generated from port’s services at Bintulu Port was RM277.09 million, versus RM291.84 million reported in 1HFY22, it said.

Samalaju Industrial Port generated revenue of RM66.98 million, in comparison with RM81.37 million accounted for during the first six months of last year.

The revenue from bulking facilities was RM20.15 million, versus RM19.06 million listed in the corresponding first half-year of 2022.

“Bintulu Port has declared a second interim single-tier dividend of three sen per share payable on Oct 5, 2023.

“For the current year’s prospect, the group remains cautious on the downside risk arising from lower exports due to weaker-than-expected global growth, resulting in weaker external demand.

“Despite this, the group expects the handling of LNG cargo to contribute positively to its revenue, supported by the handling of palm oil and Samalaju cargoes,” said the company.