Dare to explore prospects in ‘dirty, dangerous, difficult’ job sector, S’wakian youths told

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 26): The youths here should not underestimate the opportunities available in the ‘dirty, dangerous and difficult’ (3D) sector, said Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang.

She said the jobs within this sector do offer substantial income prospects, often surpassing those in other industries.

In this regard, she has also noted that employment in areas such as agriculture mostly consists of foreign workers.

“Thus, youths need to venture into this 3D sector where currently, many jobs are more about using modern technology.

“Recently, I visited a coconut and rice cultivation project in Perak. The work procedures, from start to finish, were seamlessly facilitaed by technology, making the tasks considerably less strenuous than previously,” she said in her opening speech for the ‘Program Pekebun Kecil Makmur Mesra Rakyat’ in Dewan Kampung Mang here today.

The Kota Samarahan MP also advised the young people who were considering such job opportunities to focus on knowledge and determination.

“We hope that the youths could acquire the technological expertise relevant to the agriculture sector, such as operating drones for fertilisation,” she added.

Rubiah also encouraged the youths to actively engage with entrepreneurial programmes run by agencies under her ministry.

On neglected land and untapped potential, the MP suggested collaborative efforts between the land owners and the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) for revitalising the cultivation of rubber trees.

“This will not only enhance agricultural infrastructure, but will also uplift the livelihood of the residents, thereby boosting overall income,” she added.