Dayak NCR land forum calls federal govt to legislate Article 25, 26 of UNDRIP in Federal Constitution

KUCHING (Aug 26): A Dayak native customary rights (NCR) land forum today called on the federal government to legislate Articles 25 and 26 of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) in the Federal Constitution.

Citing provisions underlined in each article, Sarawak Dayak Iban Association (Sadia) president Sidi Munan said the move was crucial as the law covers issues concerning the welfare of the Dayak community, particularly the rights to their land.

“For us, to emphasise in this forum, to hope the federal government will legislate the UNDRIP. They should because it is provided in Article 26(3) of the declaration that the state shall give legal recognition and protection to these lands,” he said in a press conference at the forum held at Telang Usan Hotel here today.

Sidi noted that violations on native lands have affected the livelihood and rights of all indigenous people in the world.

He also said despite various calls to protect their rights, addressing land grabbing due to timber logging activities remains a big challenge.

Reiterating his call to implement relevant laws, he urged the federal government to follow suit with other countries in raising the native land issues to protect the rights of indigenous landowners in Sarawak.

“There are a few countries that are now taking one step further to address this issue. So I think one thing we can take away from this conversation is how much indigenous people across the world can learn from each other and fight for the same rights so we can help our people. We must also realise this also happens in different countries,” he said.

The forum on indigenous rights and sustainability in the democratic system was attended by about 130 natives, mostly NCR landowners.

Organised by Sadia, the forum is supported by the Canadian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur under the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) project.

Also present was first political secretary of the Canadian High Commission in Kuala Lumpur Alina Kwan.