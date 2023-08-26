Dr Jerip: ART proof of concept route expected to complete by end of September

SERIAN (Aug 26): The construction of a special Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) route in Samarahan for proof of concept (POC) training is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Deputy Minister of Transport (Aviation and Roads) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said the route is to prepare for the POC, which is expected to be held in November.

“Currently, we are making a route in Rembus, Samarahan which is 3 kilometres long. We hope it will be completed by the end of September, as we have appointed the contractor to do the construction,” he said when met by reporters.

Earlier, Dr Jerip officiated the Serian Division’s ‘Jelajah Advokasi Keselamatan 2023 di Lebuhraya Pan Borneo Sarawak’ at the Sarawak Administrative Centre here today.

According to him, the ART engineering training test will begin at the Isthmus at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) before the POC in Samarahan.

It is understood the POC will go to-and-fro the roundabout near the Sarawak Heart Centre and roundabout near La Promenade.

On Aug 23, Sarawak’s first ART prototype named Bulan underwent a test drive around BCCK.

The ART is powered by hydrogen energy and is part of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project.

It is set to change the public transport landscape in Sarawak after it is fully operational.

Bulan has the capacity to accommodate up to 100 passengers in one carriage.

The engineering training will start from Sept 4 to Oct 31 involving the route at Jalan Keruing through Menara LCDA, Menara SEDC, Menara Sarawak Energy and BCCK.