Dr Rundi: Change policies, train farmers to transform agriculture industry for the better

MIRI (Aug 26): Policy changes in the Agriculture Department as well as training for local farmers must be done to transform the industry for the better, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development said if the agriculture sector sticks to the old ways, it will never move forward.

“In the Agriculture Department, we used to have home demonstrations at agriculture stations and so on that were only sending fertiliser, keeping insecticides — business as usual.

“Now, we want to gain and impart knowledge on how to increase productivity, production, quality and quantity,” he said when officiating the Sarawak Agriculture Department’s Excellence Service Awards at a leading hotel here on Friday.

He stressed the ministry’s role has now changed to ensure there is a complete supply chain and that farmers’ hard labour is worthwhile.

He said in the past, local farmers engaged in planting pepper, cocoa and many other crops but their efforts were futile.

“Therefore, policies must be changed too. Our people must be trained and then they must be assigned to train our farmers.

“The closest with us is our Local Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) where we have 173,000 members. Maybe we can train 60 per cent of them. We have 28 PPKs and we must be close to them so we can train them,” he said.

Dr Rundi also called on local farmers to look at other high profit crops other than palm oil.

He said palm oil fresh fruit bunches are RM600 per tonne, or RM0.60 per kilogramme.

“Why not look at other crops by the price per kilogramme and not per tonne? Guave is sold at RM5.80 per kilogramme so imagine if we have one tonne of guavas. Palm oil needs hard labour while the other does not. We have to think about that,” he said.

On the awards, Dr Rundi said it was one of the ways to motivate staff so they know they are appreciated.

Meanwhile, state agriculture department director Dominic Chunggat in his speech congratulated the recipients for their hard work and dedication.

A total of 148 staff from various departments and 62 retirees received the awards last night.

Among those present at the function were Ministry of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development permanent secretary Sirai Daha, Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS) director Dr Adrian Susin and Sarawak Land Consolidation And Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) general manager Joseph Blandoi.