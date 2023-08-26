Dr Zaliha: Consultation committee to be formed to expedite S’wak Cancer Centre construction

KUCHING (Aug 26): A multi-level Consultation Committee will be formed to expedite the construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

In a Facebook post, she said this was agreed upon during a courtesy call on her by Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian in Putrajaya on Friday.

“Many things were touched on (during the meeting). The focus is on the construction of the Sarawak Cancer Centre, which has been delayed for too long since 2014. What was agreed upon was to establish a multi-level Consultation Committee for both the Health Ministry and Sarawak state government.

“For me, the time has come for these matters to be finalised immediately including the site of the Cancer Centre, funding model, provision of human resources and expertise, and its eventual operations,” she said.

She also mentioned another matter that was discussed revolved around the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

According to her, the latest progress was discussed regarding the establishment of the Joint High Committee on MA63 – Health Affairs to refine the demands by the governments of Sarawak and Sabah in matters related to health autonomy.

“In line with the ‘Segulai Sejalai’ slogan and principle, the federal government through the Ministry of Health is committed to considering these demands and will play the best role in ensuring the provision of quality health services for the benefit and well-being of the people of Sarawak,” she added.

Meanwhile, Dr Sim on his own Facebook page also shared the outcome of the meeting, saying the committees formed for the centre are namely on finance, scope and manpower.

“Hope (we) can quickly conclude so we can get the Sarawak Cancer Centre going soonest for the people of Sarawak,” said Dr Sim, who is also Public Health, Housing and Local Government Minister.

According to him, they also discussed health services needed for Sarawak and Sabah at the meeting.

Joining the meeting were Deputy Minister of Health Lukanisman Awang Sauni, and the top Management Team of MOH led by it Director General of Health Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan, as well as Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government permanent secretary Elizabeth Loh.