Feat by Sibu violinist Imran proves passion as key to success, says Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (Aug 26): Hobbies or interests keep students creatively engaged and can even spark lifelong passions that yield success, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

He said this, citing the recent success of Sibu violinist, Imran Azim Iskandar, who had bagged a gold medal to emerge as the world champion in the classical category of the World Championship of Performing Arts in Anaheim, California, United States recently.

“When a person has a hobby or interest, this will motivate them to succeed and being passionate about it is the key to success,” he added.

Chieng said this at a special incentive-giving ceremony for Imran at SMK Bukit Assek here yesterday.

“I’m very proud of him (Imran), being a student of SMK Bukit Assek which is under my constituency, and therefore, I am here today to give him some incentives.

“This story of success is worth to celebrate to spur motivation to the youth and students,” he said.

On an unrelated development, Chieng shared his hope that the state government and the Sarawak Transport Ministry would assist in making Sibu-Singapore direct flights a permanent feature.

This, he said, is to alleviate the concerns of Sibu folk and those in the central region, to which it had been debated at the state legislative assembly on May 18.

“The direct flights are important for the frequent travellers and business communities in Sibu and the central region as Singapore is the gateway to international destinations,” he added.