HR Minister: Matters on Sarawak Labour Ordinance amendment to be resolved within this year

KUCHING (Aug 26): The Federal Ministry of Human Resources is confident that matters pertaining to the proposed amendment of the Sarawak Labour Ordinance would be able to be resolved within this year.

Its minister V. Sivakumar said while he noted the importance of standardisation of the ordinance, the Human Resource Ministry also must acknowledge the Sarawak government’s role in drafting the provisions of the proposed amendment bill.

He said various efforts have been made by his ministry to ensure every detail in the drafting of the bill is carefully scrutinised and consulted by the Sarawak government.

“Although we want to realise this as soon as possible, it is our responsibility to ensure all matters must be discussed in detail together with the state government because we need to respect Sarawak and take into account all the issues that have been raised,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters on updates to the proposed amendment to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance 1959, after attending a dialogue session here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), Datuk Gerawat Gala.

When asked when the bill would be tabled, Sivakumar said his ministry hoped to present the proposal to Parliament early next year.

“Maybe next year, early next year if possible. So, it depends on whether we can resolve the matters soon. But of course I want to resolve this issue,” he said, adding that the Human Resource Ministry was still in talks with the Sarawak government.

“So far, everything is on track. There are only a few things that need to be discussed further before we can finalise everything,” he said.

In July, Gerawat had said that amendments to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance would be submitted to the Human Resources Ministry once the resolution of some of the relevant provisions of the law has been reached by August this year.

He also said that the State Cabinet had already approved the draft of the amendment to the Sarawak Labour Ordinance.

The amendments would also include the increase of the period of maternity leave from 60 to 98 days, new provisions for seven days of paternity leave, reducing the number of working hours per week from 48 hours to 45 hours and new provisions against sexual harassment.

“Several series of meetings with relevant stakeholders such as employee and employer representatives, industry organisations, relevant ministries and agencies have been held to obtain their input and approval for these amendments,” he said in a statement.