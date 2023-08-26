Human Resource Ministry to look into proposed drafting of Salary Advertisement Act

KUCHING (Aug 26): Federal Ministry of Human Resources will look into the proposed drafting of the Salary Advertisement Act that would ensure employers to be more transparent by requiring them to post a salary scale in the job offer advertisements.

Human Resource minister V. Sivakumar said while he welcomed the idea, any move to drafting a new law would need further discussions.

“I can’t make an immediate decision today, but the proposal is true. I know there are certain parties who are trying to promote the idea.

“This is because it involves policy, that’s why we need to detail it. If the proposal is good for the people, we will try to implement it,” he told reporters when asked regarding Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abd Rahman’s proposal to give graduates and workers an opportunity to evaluate the best salary offer for them.

He said this when met in a press conference after a dialogue session at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre here today.

Meanwhile, on progressive wage system policy, Sivakumar said the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) committee has decided implementing the policy would be the best way to solve the salary issue as it gives a win-win situation for both employers and employees.

He also said that the current minimum wage of RM1,500 will continue to be placed in the progressive wage system to ensure the issue between low productivity and minimum wage can be addressed systematically.

“The minimum wage of RM1,500 is the most basic level, if we lower the minimum wage figure, that is not progressive but regressive,” he said, adding that training, skills and knowledge would play a pivotal role in the development of human capital among employers.

“At the same time, workers with the skills and knowledge will be paid a commensurate salary, which means both parties are in a win-win situation,” he said.

Also present was Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala.