Kota Samarahan MP: Govt always implements programmes to strengthen rubber industry

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 26): The government is always implementing programmes and disclosures about the importance of commodities in the rubber industry to strengthen the industry’s growth, said Datuk Rubiah Wang.

The Sarawak Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development said, this is because the rubber industry is one of the biggest contributors to the national economy.

However, she said it is inevitable that there would be issues in the government’s effort to develop the rubber industry, such as the weather conditions, reduced commodity prices, and disease attacks, she said.

“However, what is more worrying is the lack of manpower in the rubber plantations,” she said when officiating at ‘Program Pekebun Kecil Makmur Mesra Rakyat’ at Dewan Kampung Mang here today.

Because of this, Rubiah said programmes such as those organised by the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) need to be carried out properly.

“In order to make the planned programme a success, we need responsibility and a good relationship between the agency and the community.

“This programme under Risda is in response to the challenge from the Ministry of Rural and Regional Development in ensuring that rural economic development programmes can be implemented.

“In this day and age, we can’t fully rely on existing work as job opportunities are getting smaller and smaller.

“Regarding that, the opportunities provided by Risda or other agencies need to be utilised to increase knowledge in addition to increasing income,” she added.