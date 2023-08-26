Learn ‘kasam’ making at WAT Academy in Miri

KUCHING (Aug 26): MYY Living Arts (MYYLA) and The Tuyang Initiative, in partnership with Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS), is hosting an upcoming episode of the Culinary Demo & Dialogue (CDD) event, set to showcase the art of ‘kasam’ making, a traditional fermented food technique.

The event is scheduled to take place today at WAT Academy in Miri.

Rebekah Reenay Hanry, a skilled local culinary enthusiast and educator at WAT Academy, will lead the participants in an immersive one-day experience into the world of Sarawak’s culinary heritage.

The event will offer hands-on lessons in crafting three beloved fermented dishes: kasam pucuk ubi (fermented tapioca leaves), kasam sawi pahit (fermented bitter mustard leaves or ensabi), and kasam ikan sultan (fermented sultan fish).

MYYLA executive producer Juvita Tatan Wan, who is also co-founder of The Tuyang Initiative, shared her thoughts on the significance of food in uniting communities.

She highlighted that learning about cherished cuisines like kasam goes beyond just the kitchen, offering insights into the people and communities behind the dishes.

“Exploring traditional dishes like kasam brings individuals closer and deepens our understanding of cultural similarities.

“Fermentation is a technique that transcends cultures worldwide. By showcasing the diverse versions from our own communities in Sarawak and Borneo, we aim to provide a unique glimpse into our people and environments.

“Ultimately, through the Culinary Demo and Dialogue sessions, the chance of exchanging recipes and culinary stories is the key to appreciate diversity,” she emphasised.

Juvita stressed that the Culinary Demo and Dialogue sessions are not just about preparing dishes but also about fostering connections.

“Shared laughter and culinary camaraderie build bridges of shared experience, nurturing harmonious coexistence while embracing our unique identities,” she noted.

The Culinary Demo and Dialogue Initiative, an ongoing year-long endeavour, aims to celebrate Sarawak’s culinary diversity.

It serves as a platform for participants and local culinary experts to exchange knowledge, highlighting both well-loved and authentically Sarawakian dishes.

The initiative seeks to preserve traditional foods by spotlighting their original preparation techniques.

Limited seats are available for the upcoming event featuring Rebekah Reenay Hanry.

Those interested to participate are encouraged to secure their reservations by contacting the organising team at 012-3006719 or 016-5843107.