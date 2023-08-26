Man detained after firing shots at vehicle in Julau neighbourhood

JULAU (Aug 26): A man, in his 20s, is now under police custody, following a report of him having fired shots at a vehicle in the Sungai Pinang neighbourhood, at Jalan Wak Buku Pakan here late Wednesday.

District police chief DSP Andam Sulin said the incident, said to have occurred at 10.45pm, might have been caused by the man’s frustration over being rejected by a woman.

“The complainant, a family member of the woman, reported that the pick-up truck belonging to his son was shot at on the way back to their house at Sungai Pinang.

“The report was lodged at 5.30pm on Aug 24, and following that, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (D9) of Sarawak Police Contingent, together with a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of Julau District police headquarters went to apprehend the suspect.

“In arresting the man, police also seized two shotguns and two rifles, one live bullet and one bullet casing,” said Andam in a statement.

He said a remand application had been submitted to the Sarikei Court, which ordered for the man to be in custody at the Julau police station for four days, pending further investigation.

“We strongly advise the public against taking the law into their own hands.

“We also remind all that it is illegal to possess homemade firearms under the Firearms Act 1960.

“Police would not compromise if any party is found to be in violation of this Act,” said Andam.