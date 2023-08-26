Man Utd stunned by two Forest goals inside four minutes

Sunday, August 27
Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Antony Matheus dos Santos challenges Nottingham Forest’s English midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford today. – AFP photo

MANCHESTER (Aug 26): Manchester United’s slow start to the season went from bad to worse as Nottingham Forest struck twice inside the first four minutes at Old Trafford today.

Taiwo Awoniyi burst clear from a United corner to score for the seventh consecutive Premier League game after 90 seconds.

There were just three minutes and 45 seconds on the clock when Willy Boly then found the net from Morgan Gibbs-White’s free-kick.

United escaped with a 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening game of the season despite being outplayed by the visitors.

Erik ten Hag’s men were then beaten 2-0 at Tottenham last weekend to deflate hope they could challenge for a first league title in a decade. – AFP

