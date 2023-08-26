Matang coffeeshop gang attack: Eight nabbed, three still at large

KUCHING (Aug 26): Eight men have been arrested over suspected involvement in a violent gang attack, which took place at a coffeeshop in the Matang here on Aug 21.

Deputy Sarawak police commissioner Dato Mancha Ata says three more individuals are still being tracked down in connection with the case.

“Investigations have so far shown that these suspects are all involved in drugs,” he told reporters when met during a community policing programme at Kampung Semaba here.

According to Mancha, the eight suspects are aged between 21 and 51, all locals.

Meanwhile, Padawan District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said based on investigations, the case started when the attack victim rented his bank account to the suspects for RM500 a month.

“After some time, the victim changed his ATM card and made a withdrawal of RM1,090 from that very account,” he said in a statement.

The suspects, said Abang Zainal Abidin, had tried to contact the victim but failed.

“Then, they spotted him at a coffeeshop,” he added.

Upon receiving a report about the attack, Abang Zainal Abidin said police immediately launched a manhunt, which led to the arrest of the eight suspects and seizure of items such as a katana, believed to be intended as weapons.

“Checks on the suspects’ houses and interviews with the family members of the three still-at-large suspects, are currently on-going,” he added.