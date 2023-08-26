Miri training institute offers free life skills courses for youth

MIRI (Aug 26): Institut Kemahiran Belia Negara (IKBN) is offering free courses on pastry preparation, basic vehicle servicing and airbrush painting at its premises here this Sept 9.

Open to Malaysians between the ages of 15 and 30, the third series of Skill for Life Programme is implemented by Sarawak Youth and Sports Department through Miri Divisional Youth and Sports Office, with the cooperation of the Bestari Youth Club of Miri City.

According to IKBN Miri Coordinator and Quality Control chief Freddie Sagieng, the Skills for Life programme aims to provide basic skills training to local youths through short-term courses.

This third series of Skills for Life Programme, he said, was in line with the government’s initiative in addressing the high cost of living faced by today’s youth and society.

The programme has also been expanded to include ‘Nafas Baharu Gaya Hidup Rakan Muda’ programme which is organised in collaboration with the Department of Youth and Sports Sarawak.

Miri Youth and Sports officer Roley Lagir on Thursday handed over the event’s promotional buntings to IKBN Miri director Noor Azma Deris.

Also present was Bestari Youth Club of Miri City chairman Lim Wei Peng.

To register for the short courses, please contact Stephanie Wendy Stamford of Miri Divisional Youth and Sports Office at 085-417487 or Freddie at 085-660 714 / 013-8426994.