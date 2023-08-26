Mission not impossible: Ethan Hunt joins classic Iban song contest

KUCHING (Aug 26): For Ethan Hunt, singing in Iban is something fun and it reflects his love for music.

Hailing from West Jordan, a city in the US state of Utah, the 24-year-old is among the 20 semi-finalists of the Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023, a singing competition organised by Persatuan Anak Seni Iban Malaysia (Pasima).

The American is married to Traisy Vivien Tukiet, a former national diver who was in the Malaysian team at the London Olympics 2012.

“My wife is (of) Iban-Bidayuh (parentage), and only Iban is spoken at home. So I can speak Iban well.

“Singing in Iban is something fun, that I’ve found joy in over a period of time of me being here and listening to the music that is played often,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Asked about his name, Hunt confirmed that he was indeed named after the iconic lead character of the blockbuster ‘Mission Impossible’ franchise, played by Hollywood A-lister Tom Cruise.

On his participation in Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023, Hunt said he was inspired by popular Iban singer Ramles Walter to enter the competition, which held its open audition in June this year.

“He (Ramles) is one of my main inspirations, and I enjoy listening to his music. I think music is a big part of the culture here in Sarawak, and I enjoy being a part of it whenever people ask me to sing a song,” he said.

“It never gets boring seeing people of all races ‘joget’ (dance) together, and I truly believe that music brings people together in many ways.”

On his background, Hunt said he enjoyed playing the piano and singing, especially in a choir.

“I just got into solo singing recently because it’s something that I have come to enjoy, particularly Iban songs. This is my first time being part of a singing competition where I advanced past the first round.”

The semi-finals of Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 will be staged at Langkau Arau Stutong here this Sept 2, from where the Top 10 will be selected for the grand showdown, set to take place at the Ecumenical Centre Hall Jalan Stampin on Oct 28.

Hunt is one of the two foreigners who have secured a spot in the semi-finals – the other is Diah Ananda from Kalimantan Barat, Indonesia.

On Dayak music, Hunt viewed it as still ‘being relatively untapped as far as the global scene is concerned’.

“Since I love music, I try to embrace the music scene of whatever place I am living in.

“That is no exception for Sarawak, as I believe that the artistes here have something to show the world that it hasn’t seen yet.

“I would also like to say thank you very much to Pasima for providing me with this opportunity to be in the Bintang Lagu Klasik Iban 2023 competition,” he said.

Asked about his interests other that singing, Hunt said his other hobbies included playing video games such as Minecraft and ‘being an interpreter between English and Malay’.

“I have been living here in Sarawak for about three years. My favourite foods in Sarawak are butter chicken rice and ‘Kolok Mee Merah’ (local noddle dish).”