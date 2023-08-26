New scheme for Sabah, Sarawak entrepreneurs

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 26): The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (KUSKOP) will introduce a new scheme specifically for Sabah and Sarawak entrepreneurs.

Its minister, Datuk Ewon Benedick, said the initiative, which is named the Sabah and Sarawak Indigenous Entrepreneurs Grant Scheme, aims to empower entrepreneurs in the two states and is expected to be launched by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg at the end of September this year in Kuching.

Ewon said the scheme was introduced to support entrepreneurs from Sabah and Sarawak who are still facing various challenges including logistics, internet access and transport costs between the two states, and he hopes that it will create more opportunities for entrepreneurs from indigenous communities to obtain financial aid.

“This scheme is also in line with Article 153 of the Federal Constitution which states that there should be a special focus on the Malay community as well as the local community in Sabah and Sarawak. I take that as a source of power for me to introduce a scheme to help the entrepreneurs.

“We will start by establishing a quota from the RM100 million additional allocation that has been approved and channeled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to SME Corp,” he said when launching the Economic Empowerment Convention of SIB Congregation Members at Wisma SIB Sabah here on Saturday.

Regarding the 35 proposed new initiatives by KUSKOP for the 2024 budget, Ewon said the initiatives cover the needs of all entrepreneurs in the country including micro, small and medium entrepreneurs (PMKS) while taking into account post Covid-19 challenges.

“This is the Unity Government’s first budget and there must be new initiatives. I can say that all of the proposed new initiatives are priorities of the ministry and the people that need to be conveyed by the government.

“However, we also have to be realistic with the country’s financial challenges. We have to take into account the huge amount of debt that the government needs to pay off first, so maybe not all initiatives can be included.

“Nevertheless, additional focus on Sabah and Sarawak remains as my priority in addition to continuing the ministry’s existing initiatives throughout the country,” he said.

Regarding the Economic Empowerment Convention, Ewon hopes that the participants can seize the opportunities and facilities provided by the government so that they can further develop and advance their entrepreneurial activities.