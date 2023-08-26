Perak student and model Miss World Malaysia 2023

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 26): Psychology student and model Saroop Roshi, 25, from Perak is the Miss World Malaysia 2023.

The crowd favourite, who stands 176 cm, also won the Miss Beautiful Energy title, Miss LYC, Miss Young Clair and Most Outstanding Influencer, while her evening dress won the Best Designer Dress at the Sabah International Convention Centre here on Friday night.

Penangite Natalie Ang and Sabahan Shu Wen Chai are the first and second runners-up respectively.

Saroop has been using her social media platform to share her efforts in suicide prevention programmes as well as highlighting the issue of mental health.

During the question and answer session, she was asked why she should be the next Miss World Malaysia 2023, and she answered: “I should be the next Miss World Malaysia 2023 because I have been doing the leg work for the past four years on an issue which is so crucial to our country but has been overlooked for many years.

“It is time for me to collaborate with the Miss World Malaysia organisation and the (beauty pageant) queens to bring a real, tangible change in our country”.

To another question on how she utilises social media, Saroop said: “Social media has revolutionised the world and it is a very powerful tool. I have been using the platform to bring a positive impact to our society.

“I have started my ‘beauty with a purpose’ which it is not just limited to suicide prevention, but also to teach people how to overcome adversity and become ambassadors of hope.

“Because in life when things go wrong, we can’t stop them as they are inevitable, but what we can really have is skill sets (to handle them).

“That is exactly what I have been doing on my social media platform and I believe that is the way I will be continuing as Miss World Malaysia,” she said.

Saroop won RM15,000, sponsored products and services, as well as RM25,000 worth of jewellery. Natalie and Shu received RM5,000 and RM2,000 respectively.

A total of 14 contestants took part in this year’s pageant. The guest of honour was Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor who was represented by Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Phoong Jin Zhe.

In his speech, Hajiji said the Miss World Malaysia 2023 Beauty Festival provided a good opportunity to showcase Sabah’s tourism attractions and inviting travellers from around the globe to come to the state.

“Tonight, the stage is set and Sabah stands ready to embrace the spotlight,” he said.

“With Sabah’s new tourism destination rebranding of ‘Feel Sabah, North Borneo’, we want the world to know that Sabah is situated on Borneo Island, the third largest in the world. The punchy tagline will also exude a fascination of Sabah’s historical past,” he addedmin his speech read by Phoong.

Hajiji said beauty pageants are no longer merely a spectacle of beauty but have been transformed into one with purpose and for positive change.

“We applaud your efforts to use this platform, through your ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ mission. And using this to promote the potential of young minds by encouraging confidence and self-discipline,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the pageant’s “Beauty with a Purpose” mission aptly described the capacity of pageants to go beyond to help the communities in need.

“We fully support this empowering journey,” he said.

Hajiji also acknowledged the presence of Miss World Organisation Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Julia Morley and the reigning Miss World 2022, Karolina Bielawska.

“We commend your contributions, role in inspiring positive change, and support for Sabah’s tourism. Mrs Julia Morley’s vision has given birth to the Miss World Beauty With A Purpose mission that has reached lives, touched hearts, and created lasting impacts.

Well done!” he said.