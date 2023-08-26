Rep says electric pole in Belaga to be relocated next week after photo goes viral

KUCHING (Aug 26): The electric pole in the middle of the road in Belaga, a photo of which had gone viral on social media, will be relocated next week, said Belaga assemblyman Datuk Liwan Lagang.

Liwan, who is also Deputy Minister of Utility and Telecommunications, said the pole also acts as a lamp post and is located on a road in Kampung Melayu Belaga. The road was recently widened to make it passable for motorcars.

He said the contractor involved had covered the area around the pole with premix asphalt during the work.

“We have met SEB (Sarawak Energy Berhad) and we have requested them to relocate the pole. Of course, with costs (and) we will find means how to bear the cost,” he said in an interview regarding the issue.

Photos of the electric pole had gone viral after a Facebook user named Clarence Chin, who lives and works in Belaga, posted it on social media.

The photo had been picked up and used as a meme by other Facebook users.

Liwan, who visited the site not long after the photo went viral, said the contractor had actually done a good job widening the road in Kampung Melayu Belaga.

He pointed out that previously, the road was only passable for motorcycles and the widening provided better access within the village.

“It is only an asphalt road within the village linking to four or five houses. But you know these days anything can be viralled even if the road is barely used. To me, being viral is not a problem — I like to take it positively. We have to admit there is a weakness and we need to improve,” he said.

According to him, the police have sealed off the pole from the rest of the road for the time being before it is relocated.

He said the timeframe given by SEB for the relocation is next week.

“SEB has sent its engineers there to assess and estimate the cost. Next week, we can move the pole,” he said.

He also advised residents in Belaga to bear with the temporary power shut-down while the relocation takes place.

Meanwhile, Chin said that after his photo went viral, he had been approached by several people who claimed to have almost hit the pole.

He said it was fortunate the police had sealed off the pole and placed safety signs there to warn road users of the risk.

“Normally, such an image is stuff for trolling people but I did not expect to see such a thing with my own eyes here,” he said.