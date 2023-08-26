Repaired drain brings relief to longhouse residents in Pasai

SIBU (Aug 26): Residents of Rumah Raymond Sebastian in Pasai near here can now sleep better after Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) has completed the repair works on a collapsed drain that leads to the longhouse.

Previously, the longhouse chieftain had approached Councillor Kevin Lau and appealed to him for help in getting the drain repaired.

“Such effort came just in time, in view of the current unpredictable weather and frequent rain.

“The collapsed drain had been a nightmare to us, in that it had caused rainwater to collect underneath the longhouse.

“We were seeking help up until mid-July, when our plight was brought to SRDC’s attention.

“This prompted SRDC to send in an engineer to assess the situation, after which repair works were commissioned promptly.

Lau and Jeksen visited the drain repair site yesterday afternoon.

“I am grateful to the SRDC engineer who visited the site with our team on July 21.

“Today, the new culvert has been installed and resurfacing works of the road will be done once there are no signs of soil sedimentation,” said Lau.

He hoped with the new culvert, the residents of Rh Raymond would no longer need to worry about rainy days and the health issues caused by water ponding.

Lau said the problem had arisen because the road leading to the longhouse was sitting on peat soil.