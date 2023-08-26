Research on new high-quality rice varieties to be conducted in Bintangor

SIBU (Aug 26): Testing on new varieties of high quality rice will take place at an area in Jalan Sing Ba, near Sungai Padi, Bintangor.

Onemas Agriculture Sdn Bhd executive chairman Stephen Sia said the company will be conducting the research with assistance from field experts from China.

“Now the process of preparing the site for the research is still in progress – it started two months ago. The planting process for the new varieties is expected to take place soon.

“To ensure the research runs smoothly, we have invited field research expert Gong De Jun from Guoying Seed Industry in Wuhan, China to oversee the process.

“After making an analysis, Gong concluded that the soil at the location is loaded with nutrients that are conducive to the success of rice cultivation,” he told reporters here Thursday.

Sia said Gong had arrived in Sarawak in June last year, and his research found that the temperature, amount of sunlight, and abundant water supply in the area is an advantage for rice cultivation.

“The soil here has a high organic content, rich in minerals, and overall fertile which is well-suited for rice cultivation. The company has submitted an import permit for high-quality hybrid seed varieties from China which is awaiting approval.

“Part of the plan includes arranging the seedlings at the test base first, and later sow the first batch of the experimental rice variety,” Sia said.

He hoped that with suitable weather conditions, the company could in the near future sow five varieties – four lowland rice varieties and an uphill rice variety that is well-suited to the environment in Sarawak.

Adding on, he said the varieties chosen can be planted up to three times a year, with an average yield of 10 to 13 tonnes per hectare.

He said the varieties will take 30 days to initially be sowed before it can be transferred to the field where it will take around 100 days to mature.

“It is estimated roughly 300 kilogrammes of fertiliser will be used per hectare in one round of planting,” said Sia.