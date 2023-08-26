Site clearing, earth filling for Serian’s St Theresa pastoral centre building completed

KUCHING (Aug 26): Site-clearing and earth-filling works for St Theresa’s Parish Pastoral Centre Building in Serian have been completed, said building committee chairman Dennis Sung.

However, he said the construction phase could only commence after approvals are obtained from the various government departments and before open tendering could be called.

“That will take some time. Anyway, we shall organise fundraising activities while waiting for the approvals,” he said in a statement.

Sung also expressed his delight at the growing interest of younger members to take on the role of assistants in various portfolios within the committee.

“This is so encouraging in that they can continue to be in the maintenance committee when the pastoral centre is completed,” he said.

The committee, which oversees the development of the centre, has undergone revision to administer the project.

The line-up includes Advisor (Fundraising) John Ilus who is Bukit Semuja assemblyman; Advisor (Project) Rev Fr Vincent Chin; and Advisors (Administration) Rector Fr Lazarus Swinie and Fr Robert Jissem.

It also includes architect Felix Wee; secretary Wilson Banyui; assistant secretary Jacquiline Ebby; treasurer Anthony Taguk; assistant treasurer Marianne Lai; publicity officers Joseph Then and Danny Jerry; and supervisor John Sup.

On behalf of the committee, Sung also thanked the media for their publicity efforts, and to those who had generously contributed to the fund through online banking transfers.

He said those wishing to contribute can do so via the St Theresa’s Pastoral Centre Fund (Serian Hong Leong Bank, account number 03300013158).