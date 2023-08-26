Snowdan: RM1.284 mln approved for S’wak’s creative industry players to date

SIBU (Aug 26): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts has approved 22 applications for the Heritage, Arts and Culture Facilitation Fund, worth RM1.284 million as of Aug 14 this year.

Its deputy minister Datuk Snowdan Lawan said last year the ministry supported 80 programmes based on arts, culture and heritage under the facilitation fund.

“We have received and approved four applications from Sibu and one from Sarikei,” he told the press during the ministry’s creative industry town hall session at Tanahmas Hotel here today.

“However, we have not received any applications from Song, Kanowit and Kapit, and therefore, we would like to invite all industry players there to apply for the fund,” he said.

“There are 18 sub-categories of creative industry, namely creative arts, arts and culture, media production, design and information technology,” he noted.

The town hall session, according to Snowdan, was the fourth in its series, after the first session in Kota Samarahan on Feb 25, Miri (March 18) and Bintulu (Aug 12).

It aimed to provide a platform for the ministry to engage directly with the creative industry players in Sarawak, as well as for the artists, craftsmen, writers, entrepreneurs, creators and cultural activists to express themselves.

“The creative industry plays an important role in promoting and preserving our rich arts and culture and we hope to get some input from the industry players on how we can further develop Sarawak’s creative industry.”

“There are 18 sub-categories of creative industry namely creative arts, arts and culture, media production, design and information technology,” he said.

“The industry has an enormous potential to grow in Southeast Asia,” he said, citing Indonesia’s strong growth in the creative industry sector.

Also present were the ministry’s permanent secretary Datu Sherrina Hussaini, Sarikei resident Michael Ronnie Langgong and Sarawak Arts Council chief executive officer Dayang Mariana Abang Bolhassan.