Students’ participation in school sports activity vital, says Temeggong Lau

SIBU (Aug 26): Sarawak has produced some of the best athletes in the country and it is, therefore, essential to have sports talent spotting and development in schools, said Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau.

This, he said, is necessary in promoting sportsmanship and unleashing new sports talents for both the national and international arenas.

Lau, who is the SMK Tung Hua Board of Directors chairman said this when launching the school’s annual track and field competition at Stadium Tun Zaidi here yesterday.

“Although students have to attend extra classes and study for their tests and exams, they should at least take part in one sports activity in school,” he said, adding that sports activity does not only provide health benefits, but also contributes to one’s social and psychological growth.

“With proper time management and a strong determination to succeed, all of you, the future leaders of the country, can achieve excellence not only in the academic field, but also in the sports arena,” he told the young athletes.

“School sports events like this are the best platform to scout athletic talents and promote national unity, and it is my hope that today’s event will achieve the same spirit of camaraderie and unity among the SMK Tung Hua community,” he said.

Principal of SMK Tung Hua Sibu, Goi Nguok Yew were among those present.