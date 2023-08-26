Three premises in Dalat ordered to close, 6 notices issued during ‘Ops Premis Bersih’

MUKAH (Aug 26): Three premises in Dalat District have been ordered to close for 14 days during the recent “Ops Premis Bersih Siri 4/2023”.

Six notices of orders to appear in court were also issued during the inspection.

The exercise conducted by Dalat District Health Office and Mukah Division Health Office, aimed at spreading awareness to food operators to pay attention to the aspect of cleanliness in their daily operations.

Mukah divisional health officer Dr Huzaimah Husin said the aspects emphasised were under the Section 10 and Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 and the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

“Out of the six premises, five court appearance notices were issued under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009 and one court appearance notice was under the Tobacco Products Control Regulations 2004, which is related to the offense of smoking inside food premises

“While three premises have been ordered to close for 14 days in accordance with Section 11 of the Food Act 1983 for not fulfilling the hygiene standards,” he said in a statement.

Huzaimah said the inspection also found several food operators neglecting personal hygiene in addition to not getting a typhoid injection, not undergoing a health check and not attending the Food Handler Training Course which is under rule 30 and rule 31 of the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.

He also called on all owners of food premises and restaurants to maintain cleanliness at their premises which includes the food preparation and storage areas to avoid food poisoning and food borne diseases.

Premise owners and food operators who do not comply may be subject to a compound under the Food Hygiene Regulations 2009.