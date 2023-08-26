Twelve Malaysian projects shine at Asean Energy Awards 2023

KUCHING (Aug 26): Twelve Malaysian projects have won the Asean Energy Awards (AEA) 2023 for the adoption of sustainable energy practices.

Among the first-prize winners of AEA 2023 are Tzu Chi International School under Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices – Green Building Awards (Large Category) and Johor Port Authority Building under Energy Management in Buildings and Industries Awards (Small and Medium Buildings Category); and Jimah East’s Stesen Janakuasa Tuanku Muhriz under Clean Coal Awards – Clean Coal Technology Utilisation (Large Industry Category).

The AEA 2023 ceremony was held in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the recently-concluded 41st Asean Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) earlier this week.

A statement by the Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Ministry yesterday said the AEA was aimed at encouraging and recognising greater adoption of sustainable energy practices by both the public and private sectors in Asean member states.

The AEA comprises three categories: Energy Efficiency and Conservation Best Practices Awards, the Renewable Energy Project Awards, and the Clean Coal Awards.

Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad led the Malaysian delegation to the 41st AMEM.

He remarked: “I hope that the success of our Malaysian participants in the AEA will be an inspiration to other industry players to embark in the adoption of sustainable energy practices, while contributing towards the country’s commitment to decarbonise.

“As ASEAN gears up efforts in its race to net zero, he urged more industries, corporations, and individuals to lead the way on climate action to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy practices.

“At national level, the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change will continue its efforts to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy best practices, including the organisation of the National Energy Awards to recognise and explore further opportunities to spur the uptake of energy best practices.