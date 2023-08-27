3,000 join inaugural Sarawak-China Friendship Run in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 27): The inaugural Sarawak-China Friendship Run today attracted 3,000 participants to celebrate the coming to 50 years of diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and China.

People from all walks of life, young and old and irrespective of race and faith gathered around the Malaysia-China Friendship Park at Jalan Song here before 6am for the flag-off scheduled for half an hour later.

Prior to performing the flag-off for the run divided into two categories namely 5km and 3km, Public Health, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Michael Tiang described the event as historical.

“This is historical because this is the first time ever since we have diplomatic relationship with China in 1974. Taking part in this friendship run is to celebrate our decades of friendship with China so as to commemorate our 50 years of diplomatic relationship next year,” he said.

He thanked every individual for their support in making the event a success.

He said their participation also went to support a harmonious community and healthy lifestyle.

“This run marks the starting point of the celebration of our 50 years of friendship and diplomatic relationship next year,” he said, hoping that Sarawak and China would continue to form strategic partnership in many forms including investments and economic progress for both nations.

He also thanked the organisers for having the run to solidify the relationship and friendship of the people of Sarawak and China.

“No matter 5km or 3km, every step we make is for this friendship and it is meaningful,” he remarked.

Earlier, China’s consul-general in Kuching Xing Weiping said he could not be more pleased to see a strong turnout for the event which promoted the friendship between Sarawak and China.

“Let’s run for friendship and more collaborations to come. In a couple of days, the engineering run for the hydrogen-powered Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) smart tram will begin.

“This will mark the start of partnership between Sarawak and China in hydrogen economy,” he said.

Meanwhile, co-organising chairman Kho Swee Aik thanked participants for joining this meaningful and remarkable event, which symbolised a new milestone for the friendship of Malaysia and China.

“This run is not a race but an event to provide a platform for the people of the two nations to come together to promote friendship and healthy lifestyle.

“It marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and China next year and this run is just the beginning to having more events and programmes to mark this anniversary celebration,” he said.

He added: “You all are the ambassadors of the friendship between Malaysia and China.”

According to Kho, participants of the run included those from China, Singapore, Peninsular Malaysia and other divisions of Sarawak.

Also present were Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, Sarawak Tourism Board acting chief executive officer Yusfida Khalid and co-organising chairman Datuk Wee Kok Hui.