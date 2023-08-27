Be as hardworking as S. Koreans, S’wakians called

KUCHING (Aug 27): Sarawakians have been called to emulate the hardworking spirit of the South Koreans as the state aspires to continue improving its household income level.

In stating this, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian pointed out South Korea as a model that Sarawak could take inspiration from in its drive towards achieving a prosperous state status, particularly with Sarawak having secured significant investments from South Korea in the field of new energy.

“For example, the multi-billion-dollar ‘H2biscus Green Hydrogen’ project – it is the first hydrogen production project (in Sarawak), and the South Korean government requires three million tonnes of hydrogen a year by 2030 as they transition to green energy,” he said when officiating at a Korean-inspired ‘Annyeong Ku-Chingu’ cultural campaign at The Spring Shopping Mall here yesterday.

The Deputy Premier said the H2biscus project would supply an estimated 1.5 million tonnes of hydrogen to South Korea, with exports expected to begin in 2027.

Adding on, he also pointed out the H2biscus project could be finalised in the first quarter of next year, and thus, many expatriates and their families might be relocating to Sarawak.

Dr Sim viewed South Korea as having been able to leapfrog to becoming a high-income nation due to their hardworking and diligent workforce, and its success making strides on the global stage, including their national football team and women golfers.

Moreover, the Deputy Premier expressed hope to establish closer collaboration with South Korea cities, including the friendship city of Guro in Seoul, as means to foster exchanges in the education, cultural and business fields.

Among those in attendance were PE Holdings Group of Companies group managing director James Ling and The Spring Management Services Sdn Bhd executive director Datin Christine Ling.