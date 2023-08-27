Bukit Assek rep: Kpg Sentosa football pitch, area to be transformed under RTP project

SIBU (Aug 27): The football field in Kampung Sentosa will undergo some upgrading work under the rural transformation programme next year, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

According to Chieng, the upgrading work would include building a jogging track, a grandstand and a parking space near the area.

“We are not only upgrading the surface of the field but also the surrounding area for the convenience of the public,” he said.

“If there is a football match, we can see that it is congested because there aren’t enough parking spaces here,” he told the reporters after launching a friendly football match at Kampung Sentosa here yesterday.

“I have already discussed with the KRT (neighbourhood watch area) of Jalan Sentosa Resettlement Scheme, chaired by Cr Mohamad Arhman Ahmad Mahdi,” he said, adding that the project is to cater to the youth and the increasing population in the village.

On project cost estimation, Chieng said it would be further discussed with the responsible sports governing body.

“I cannot determine the project’s construction cost yet, because it is necessary to analyse project details and facilities to be built and only if all the details of the facilities are known, then only we can estimate the cost,” he explained.

He also informed of the possibility that the proposed facilities be implemented in stages, and not all at once.

“If we upgrade this field and its surrounding area, we have to upgrade the road as well because this area is also under the Sentosa flood mitigation plan,” he said.

The two-day football match taking place from Aug 26 to 27 was jointly organised by KRT Jalan Sentosa Resettlement Scheme, Jalan Sentosa voluntary patrol scheme (SRS) and Sarawak United People’s Party Bukit Assek Branch.