Bukit Assek rep: New market for Kpg Sentosa upon plot plan confirmation

SIBU (Aug 27): Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng has assured Kampung Sentosa residents here that a new ‘pasar tamu’ (market) will be built within the area.

“I will ensure that the land search process for the market be carried out in detail and that it will still be built in Kampung Sentosa,” said Chieng, adding that he had met the Sibu Land and Survey Department personnel regarding the matter.

This, he added, was made after a follow-up with Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg who insisted that the new market be built on a more spacious area.

According to Chieng, the village development and security committee (JKKK) of Kampung Usahajaya Baru, Jalan Sentosa, Salim had proposed that the market be constructed on a 1.5 acre land in Kampung Sentosa, which is near the main access road to the village.

This proposal was made during Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian’s visit to the proposed market site in Kampung Sentosa on Aug 14, 2022.

“Despite its strategic location, the Premier said that the site was too small and that he wanted it to be built on a bigger plot of land, of at least on a five-acre land, so that traffic congestion will not be an issue in future.

“Land and Survey Department and I will look for another state land elsewhere, but this market will be specific to Kampung Sentosa and it must be built within this area,” he said at the launching of a two-day football friendly match between the Kampung Sentosa community and the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Bukit Assek Service Centre.