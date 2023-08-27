Closing date for Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2023 entries on Sept 8, reminds organiser

MIRI (Aug 27): The closing date for this year’s Kenyalang Journalism Awards (KJA) entries is this Sept 8.

According to Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) president Andy Jong, entries must comprised articles and media work published or broadcast between Sept 1 last year and Aug 31 this year.

Each participant is allowed to send a maximum of four entries, inclusive of submission as a team.

“Entry form can be obtained from the respective journalist associations namely Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA), Sibu Journalists Association (SJA), Institute of Rejang Journalists (IRJ) or Northern Sarawak Journalists Association (NSJA).

“Alternatively, they are also downloadable via Google link.

“Those in Miri can send their entries to FSJA Miri’s KJA secretariat at Lot 804 Block 4, MCLD Jalan Cattleya 3, in Piasau Industrial Estate.

“In Kuching, they can submit the entries to KDJA at The Grounds Co-Working Space; Interhill Place, UG Floor, The Hills No 8, at Jalan Bukit Mata.

“As for Sibu, the entries can be sent to IRJ or SJA by contacting IRJ president Yii Souk Ming on 016-866 1315, or SJA assistant secretary Wong Leh Ching on 016-868 7824,” said Jong in a statement.

This year, the KJA awards ceremony will be staged at Pullman Miri Waterfront, this Nov 24.

There are 11 categories: ‘Community Well-Being Journalism Award’; ‘Sustainability Journalism Award’; ‘Business and Economy Journalism Award’; ‘Journalism Awards (Feature and News Feature)’; ‘News Reporting Award’; ‘Sports Journalism Award’; ‘Digital Economy Journalism Award’; ‘Photo Essay Award’; ‘Photo Journalism Award’; ‘Broadcasting Journalism Award’; and ‘Sarawak Premier Award’ – all offering total cash prize of RM250,000.

FSJA recently paid a courtesy call on Minister of Transport Sarawak Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, who had contributed RM10,000 to help with the organisation of KJA 2023.

Jong thanked Lee, as well as the Sarawak government for its contribution of RM100,000; and to Shell, Petronas and Sarawak Energy Berhad, as each contributed RM50,000.