Deputy minister: Education Ministry ready to meet any party to explain implementation of Hadith appreciation module

BATU PAHAT (Aug 27): The Ministry of Education (MOE) is ready to meet with any party to clear up misunderstandings on the implementation of the ‘Imam Al-Nawawi’s 40 Hadith’ appreciation module in schools nationwide.

Its Deputy Minister Lim Hui Ying said the confusion arose when some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) expressed their concerns over the implementation of the module, thus creating various speculations.

She reiterated that the implementation of the module would only involve Muslim teachers and students.

“So they (including NGOs) need not worry, I understand their concerns, but we at MOE are ready to meet them and talk about it.

“Everyone knows that this Hadith 40 module is only for Muslim students and teachers, we at the ministry hope that this issue will not continue to be played up,” she told reporters after visiting Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Cheng Siu 1 and 2 here today.

When asked about the teacher shortage problem in SJKC and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT), Lim said the ministry was currently working to resolve the issue.

She said the MOE had obtained data in six states, namely Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Kedah and Perlis and would begin collecting data in Johor on Sept 7.

“Actually, the teacher shortage issue does not only involve SJKC and SJKT but also Sekolah Kebangsaan (national primary schools), especially in subjects like English, Bahasa Melayu and Islamic Education,” she said. – Bernama