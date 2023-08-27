Fire damages factory in Kuching, no injuries reported

KUCHING (Aug 27): A factory at Jalan Jentera, Pending Industrial Estate here was slightly damaged in a fire last night.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, in a statement today, said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 9.54pm and firefighters from Tabuan Jaya and Padungan fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, it was found that the fire involved a pile of wooden pallets in the factory. The factory measuring 50 by 80 square feet was slightly damaged by the fire,” it added.

He said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire using water that was sourced from the fire engine and water tanker.

The operation ended at 1.30am this morning after the fire was fully extinguished.

“The cause of the fire and estimated losses are still under investigation,” Bomba said.