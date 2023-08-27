Higher allowance for Sabah community leaders

TAWAU (Aug 27): Some 3,963 community leaders (Ketua Adat) in Sabah will get an average of 48 per cent in monthly allowance increment beginning September this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor announced that the monthly allowance for district chiefs will be raised to RM3,500 from RM2,700 (29.6 per cent increase), Native Chiefs (Ketua Anak Negeri) to RM2,500 from RM1,700 (47.1 per cent increase), Native Chief representatives (Wakil Ketua Anak Negeri) to RM1,300 from RM900 (44.4 per cent increase), village heads and Kapitans to RM1,200 from RM700 (71.4 per cent increase).

The move will benefit 57 District Chiefs, 272 Ketua Anak Negeri, 648 Wakil Ketua Anak Negeri, 2,810 Village Heads and 176 Kapitans throughout the state.

The Chief Minister announced this at the meet and greet session with Tawau and Kalabakan Gagasan Rakyat leaders and members on Sunday.

Among the justifications for this increment is the recognition of the esteemed position of the Ketua Adat in the community, including their role as judges in the Native Court and to cover their expenses while attending meetings, courses and official functions outside the district.

“The State Government recognises the important role of the Ketua Adat as grassroots leaders and the raise is intended to motivate the Ketua Adats to serve with integrity to the community.

“Furthermore, it has been long overdue with the last upward revision done in 2013. Their allowance has remained unchanged since then while the cost of living has risen,” he stated.

“This is a testament to the government’s commitment to meeting the needs of everyone in providing quality service, in line with the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya aspirations,” he said.