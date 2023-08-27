Kuching South Mayor: Chonglin Park commercial area’s road resurfacing works set for implementation

KUCHING (Aug 27): Kuching South Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng has unveiled plans for the road resurfacing works on the Chonglin Park commercial area here.

Scheduled to reach completion within two months, the project is meant to revamp the approximately 23,000 square metres of the road surface area there, encompassing four commercial blocks and seven residential blocks.

“The project is one of MBKS (Kuching South City Council)’s initiatives to keep roads in the city well-maintained and at the same time, the safety of the road users remains the priority of the council,” said Wee in a statement, issued in connection with the handing-over of the works order to the contracted party at the commercial park on Friday.

Acknowledging the inconveniences posed by temporary parking lot closures during the construction period, Wee sought understanding from the public, especially the business owners and the nearby residents.

“We advise the public to use the alternative routes throughout the work period. Any inconvenience is very much regretted.”

Adding on, the mayor also extended his commitment to public safety by overseeing repair works on concrete drains at other locations in the city, including those in Stampin Timur, Jalan Urat Mata, and Jalan Belian.

He also prioritised the collaboration with the contractors to ensure adherence to project specifications and commitment to timely completion.

He also pledged to address the collapse of a school drain in the Stampin Timur area.

“The MBKS and the contractors must work together as a team in providing excellent public services for the people of Kuching South.”

Wee also encouraged the residents to share feedback via the official channels to foster transparency and effective communications.

“The council appreciates any comment and feedback to be made directly to the council to avoid any misinterpretations and miscommunication,” he added.