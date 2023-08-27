Minos: Samarahan ready to be pioneer of waste-to-energy system if tech implemented in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 27): Samarahan is ready to be the pioneer of waste-to-energy (WtE) system if the new technology is implemented in Sarawak, said Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) chairman Dato Peter Minos.

He said MPKS welcomes the announcement made by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg that Sarawak is keen on emulating Sweden’s WtE system which has been proven to be more successful compared to those of other European countries.

“This is a modern way of treating and managing solid waste with the use of incinerator. If and when this new technology of waste management comes up in Sarawak and based in Samarahan, it will be great and most welcomed.

“It can be the very first one in Sarawak, even maybe in Malaysia,” he added.

On Aug 23, Abang Johari during a working visit to Stockholm, Sweden said it was time for Sarawak to strengthen its solid management system through WtE to ensure the well-being of its people in the future.

As such, the Premier had said Sarawak government is set to establish a strategic partnership with the Swedish government in WtE system in the state.

The WtE is described as the process of generating energy in the form of electricity and/or heat from the primary treatment of waste, or the processing of waste into a fuel source.

On another matter, Minos said MPKS is pleased with the current progress of the Autonomous Rail Transit (ART) project along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway.

He said the hydrogen-powered ART transport, which is the first in Malaysia, will surely be a sensation and exciting when it is in place and ready to use soon.

“So many good things going on and coming up in Samarahan. You cannot but feel simply pleased and amazed,” he added.

It was recently reported that the first ART route in Samarahan measuring over three kilometres is expected to be completed this October.

This dedicated ART lane will be used for a month-long proof of concept (POC) exercise for a prototype ART vehicle which already arrived in Kuchi­ng.