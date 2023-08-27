Outreach project highlights breast cancer awareness

THE latest stop for the breast cancer screening outreach campaign run by the Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness (SCAN) and Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group (SBCSG) in Kapit recently, signified the importance of this programme.

The 38-door longhouse Rumah Untang in Ulu Yong, Kapit, was the fourth leg of this project, led by Dr Melissa Lim.

Located about a 45-minute drive from Kapit town, this village is home to about 150 people.

For the health screening, there were just 39 villagers attending as many of them were away during the last weekend of July, when it was already payday.

“Despite the low turnout, we deem this initiative as a success, in line with its general objective of significantly impacting the rural community’s health and well-being, and specifically raising awareness of cancer and providing vital support and advice to those in need.

“Great news is SCAN and SBCSG have been invited to come back early next year to conduct a larger-scale health screening and cancer awareness campaign in Kapit,” said Dr Lim, also a lecturer at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

“We’re honoured that Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Law and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat was present to officiate at the event.

“SBCSG president Datin Juriah Sulehan led the breast screening programme, while six nurses from Kapit Health Clinic, headed by Matron Daisy, facilitated the health screening, as well as the blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol checks on the villagers,” added Dr Lim.

Moreover, Datu Dr Zulkifli Jantan and Dr Nurdalila Zainal Abidin from Kuching also joined the programme, where they provided personalised diagnoses and general health counselling to those getting check-ups.

SCAN advisor Datin Dayang Mariani Abang Zain and University of Technology Sibu vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Khairuddin Ab Hamid were also in the team.

The womenfolk of Rumah Untang underwent breast health screening, from which some came out with abnormal findings.

The clinical breast examinations were undertaken with better precision using a portable hand-held ultrasound machine, previously donated by the Church of Latter-Day Saints.

This specialised procedure was performed by Dr Sharifah Ashrina Wan Ali, a breast surgeon from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“Among the women who came for screening, two out of 24 were found with abnormal and suspicious findings, and were referred to Kapit Health Clinic for mammogram referral and further investigation.

“YB Jamit’s staff members James Sandak and Robert Anyaw also facilitated this event, assisted by longhouse chieftain Untang Jirau,” added Dr Lim.

Kapit District Officer Cerisologo Sabut was also present.

SCAN president Chris Cheng, speaking on behalf of SCAN and SBCSG, welcomed the guests and Rumah Untang folks at the event.

Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman, gave a heartfelt speech in Iban, calling upon all villagers to always pay attention to their health and specifically to the womenfolk, to always be aware of their breast health.

SBCSG nurse Veronica Benjah Lunsa, who spoke fluent Iban, also advised the womenfolk to not be afraid and embarrassed to check for breast abnormalities, stressing that early detection could help save lives.

Dr Tan, in her remark, said: “That said, the heartfelt welcome from the villagers and the cultural exchanges during this outreach session gave us, the team, a chance to understand more about the Kapit Iban culture, as well as the challenges and barriers when it comes to dealing with cancer.

“In alignment with SCAN’s mission to increase awareness of cancer and to understand the local issues that concern cancer patients and caregivers in Sarawak, SCAN was awarded a grant from the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) to document the gaps and challenges faced by the marginalised communities across Sarawak.”

For the Kapit outreach programme, a film crew was also brought along to capture interviews and the living conditions of breast cancer survivors living in Kapit District.

The SCAN team managed to interview two women from two longhouses in Kanowit, after two months of searching for breast cancer survivors who were willing to speak out.

The interviews revealed an unspoken taboo about cancer, a disease many found difficult to discuss.

Through another research project funded under Unimas Pilot Grant Scheme, the team also conducted a series of interviews with some residents at Kapit and Kanowit longhouses.

Through the interviews, it was clear that there was low awareness of cancer as a disease and the treatments that would entail the diagnosis.

“Breast cancer patients are often detached from the rest of their community upon diagnosis, and they often have to depend on their headman to assist with the funds meant to cover travels, among other necessities, for treatments in the bigger towns or cities,” said Dr Tan, adding that the intention behind the research was to understand the connection between indigenous values and how communities would respond to cancer diagnosis and treatments.

Before Kapit, the team had already conducted the programme for the rural communities in Ba Kelalan and Dalat.

“The preliminary analysis suggested that more targeted work must be done to raise awareness of cancer and general healthy living in the longhouses here, so as to enable these communities establish their own support system to care for the ill and those in need,” Dr Tan pointed out.