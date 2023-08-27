Register for Kenyalang Gold Card at Faith Methodist Church in Kuching on Sept 2

KUCHING (Aug 27): Eligible individuals can register for Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) during a registration session to be held at the Faith Methodist Church here on Sept 2.

Those who successfully register themselves between 9am and 4pm will be able to collect their KGC on the spot.

The forthcoming event is jointly organised by Faith Methodist Church and Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Kota Sentosa Service Centre.

Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap appealed to those who are eligible for KGC but have not yet registered, to do so this coming Saturday.

“Those who have completed registration on the day itself will be able to collect the card on the spot,” he said yesterday.

The church is located at Lorong 9, Jalan Hup Kee in Hui Sing Garden here.

On Aug 21, Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the free health screening benefit for KGC cardholders was expected to be initiated next year.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said her ministry had worked on the mechanism of this privilege which was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in July.

“We will table this at the state Cabinet meeting after our Premier returns from his working trip to Sweden, Norway and London.

“God willing, we can implement this by 2024,” she said when met by reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) her ministry and Swinburne Sarawak Sdn Bhd for the Sarawak Social Wellbeing Index (SSWI) Research 2023.

Fatimah said the benefit was to provide Sarawakian senior citizens with another alternative to acquire regular health checks at no cost.

KGC was introduced by the Sarawak government to allow senior citizens in the state with the ‘K’ status on their MyKad or are Sarawak permanent residents, to enjoy special privileges and discounts from the participating companies and vendors involved in optical services, health services, dental services, reflexology, bus and transport, food outlet, pharmacy, retail, tailoring and hair salon business – among other operations.

At present, there are over 200,000 KGC holders across Sarawak.