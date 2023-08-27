SAPP: Accurate MA63 should be incorporated into syllabus

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 27): An accurate and factual based Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) should be incorporated into education under History syllabus, said Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) Supreme Council member cum Youth Movement Vice Chairman Yong Yit Jee.

Yong welcomes the GRS-led Sabah state government’s decision to officially celebrate Sabah Day this 31st August and glad that years of struggles by SAPP, Sabah STAR and all Sabah Day fighters have yielded a positive step forward.

“It is important for our future leaders and pillars to understand the accurate and factual based MA63. For example, many people, including Sabahans, do not know the true history on formation of Malaysia. I believe all students, including myself, were and are still being taught that 31st August 1957 is the Malaysia Independence/National Day.

“This is not true at all as Malaya gained independence on 31st August 1957, Sarawak gained independence on 22nd July 1963, while Sabah obtained self-governance status on 31st August 1963. Malaysia was only formed on 16th September 1963.

“As a Sabahan, I celebrate Sabah Day on 31st August (60 this year) and Malaysia Day on 16th September (60 this year).

“However, education is still under the purview of the Federal government. If the Federal Government refuses to introduce MA63 into the syllabus, maybe the GRS-led government could publish a state endorsed book on the true and accurate MA63 in different languages for the public,” he said in a statement on Sunday.