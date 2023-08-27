Sarawak Metro sends team to Selangor for attachment training under SEED programme

KUCHING (Aug 27): Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC), has sent off a team to undergo an attachment programme with rail industry player Global Rail Sdn Bhd in Selangor.

It is informed that Sarawak Metro’s system assurance and requirements engineers Muhammad Azri Abdul Wahed and Qhalief Sapawi, senior apprentice for signalling and communication system Syammil Mohd Ishak, and apprentice for automated platform gate Nur Nafisa Abdullah, would continue with the next programme in China once they have completed the two-month attachment in Selangor.

Muhammad Azri and Syammil would be placed at Global Rail’s Signalling and Control System Department, while Qhalief and Nur Nafisa would be assigned to the company’s Automated Platform Gate Department.

“In another milestone for Sarawak Metro, the move to send our staff members and apprentices is an initiative to create a pool of skilled manpower to manage the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS).

“The four are scheduled to complete their attachment in October,” said Sarawak Metro in a statement today.

It is also informed that the attachment programme comes under Sarawak Metro’s Socio-Economic Enhancement Development (SEED) programme, a first for a mega project in Sarawak, meant to enhance the procurement value of the KUTS project.

“The move is to create a pool of skilled manpower to manage Sarawak’s modern public transportation’s endeavour for the future.”

For the record, Sarawak Metro is entrusted by the Sarawak government to modernise public transportation via KUTS.

The project, aimed at easing traffic congestion, is being developed in phases, with Phase 1 covering the development of three lines, namely the Blue Line from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the city centre; the Red Line from Kuching Sentral to Pending; and the Green Line from Pending to Damai.

“Phase 1 of KUTS is scheduled to start operations in the fourth quarter of 2025, and the backbone of this project is the introduction of the zero-emission Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) hydrogen vehicles.

“The ART vehicles will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells, and will be operated on dedicated Lanes – meaning, they will not share the road with other road users,” said Sarawak Metro.

It also said the ART hydrogen vehicles would run on rubber tyres; hence, the dedicated lanes would be trackless, while the lanes would either be at-grade (road level) or elevated.

The ART operation would be supported by a feeder bus network, which would also use hydrogen-powered vehicles, to offer the ‘first mile and last mile’ connectivity for commuters.

According to Sarawak Metro, the move to use hydrogen power is in support of the Sarawak government’s aspirations to advance the hydrogen economy and also to decarbonise public transport in Sarawak.