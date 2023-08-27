Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd Foundation to focus on sustainability issues, social responsibility efforts

MIRI (Aug 27): Sarawak Oil Palms Berhad (SOPB) announced it will be extending its dedication to sustainability issues and social responsibility efforts through its newly established SOPB Foundation.

The announcement was made during its 55th anniversary celebration dinner at Imperial Hotel here on Friday.

In a statement, it said the foundation is a testament to the organisation’s commitment to give back to society.

It aims to initiate and support projects that drive positive social, environmental, and community impact.

Also taking place at the celebration was the launch of a book entitled ‘Honouring 55 Years of Excellence: Celebrating the Heroes of Our Success’ which encapsulates the remarkable journey of the organisation from its humble beginnings to its current eminence as a leading figure in the palm oil sector.

The book serves as a tribute to the tireless efforts, innovation, and dedication of the individuals who have steered SOPB toward its many accomplishments, it added.

Its group chief executive officer Paul Wong said the SOPB’s 55th anniversary marks a momentous milestone and a celebration of unwavering dedication to excellence.

“As we move forward, we will continue to innovate, adapt, and lead in an industry that demands sustainability and responsibility.

“Our commitment to our employees, the environment, and the community is stronger than ever,” he said.

More than 1,000 guests, mostly comprising dedicated employees from across Malaysia and Singapore attended the event.

The celebration also marks the induction of SOP’s new group executive chairman Ling Ku Kuang.

With his fresh perspectives and profound industry knowledge, Ling is poised to elevate SOPB’s future endeavours.

SOPB’s former group executive chairman Tan Sri Datuk Sri Ling Chiong Ho was also present.