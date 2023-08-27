Streamline divisions for state election – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 27): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor has called on the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah (Gagasan Rakyat) leadership at all levels to streamline their divisions in preparation for the state election.

Hajiji, who is Gagasan Rakyat president, said the most important was to register more members as well as to establish party branches in all divisions.

“Currently, Gagasan Rakyat has over 200,000 members and by the end of this year will reach 300,000 members. I’m sure Gagasan Rakyat will be a stronger party in the state after the general assembly.

“That is why it is very important to increase the party membership as well as forming branches at all divisions. To strengthen the party, we need to have many members and party branches.

“It is my hope that the party leaders at all levels will organise their respective divisions in preparation for next Sabah state election,” he said.

Hajiji said this during a friendly session with leaders and members of Tawau and parliamentary divisions in Tawau on Sunday.

Hajiji added that the party had to be strong and only then that it would be able to face the challenges agead.

“This is our hope, the wishes of members and also the people of Sabah, which is we must use a local party platform. We will continue to fight alongside the people so that we can further develop Sabah.

“Our decision to establish a local party is correct and good for the future of the state,” he said.

At the event, Hajiji received new membership forms from Balung, Apas, Sri Tanjung, Kukusan, Tanjung Batu, Merotai and Sebatik.

Meanwhile, he said Gagasan Rakyat will hold its first general assembly in Kota Kinabalu in November.