SUV in Bau partially damaged after engine catches fire

KUCHING (Aug 27): A sports utility vehicle (SUV) was partially damaged after its engine caught fire at Kampung Merembeh in Bau on Sunday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, a call was received at 4.11pm and a team from the Bau fire station was deployed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was found the fire partially damaged the engine. The fire was extinguished by the SUV’s owner using a dry powder fire extinguisher and water sources from a nearby pipe before the Bomba team arrived,” said the spokesperson in a statement.

He said the Bomba team utilised a hose connected from the fire engine’s tank to further extinguish the fire.

The operation ended at 4.36pm.

The source of the fire and estimated losses are still under investigation.