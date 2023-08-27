S’wak govt to continue prioritising road safety through awareness programmes, initiatives

SERIAN (Aug 27): The Sarawak government will continue to prioritise road safety through awareness programmes and initiatives; working with various departments and agencies.

Deputy Minister for Transport (Aviation and Roads) Datuk Dr Jerip Susil said this is especially important with opening of sections of the Pan Borneo Highway

“More and more four-lane, two-way routes are open to road users this year. Travel time is also getting shorter.

“However, at the same time, the number of accidents reported on the Pan Borneo Highway is increasing day by day” he said in his officiating speech at the Serian Division’s “Jelajah Advokasi Keselamatan 2023 di Lebuhraya Pan Borneo Sarawak” at Sarawak Administrative Centre here yesterday.

The campaign aims to create awareness on road safety, especially for road users living in the area, he added.

When met by reporters after the ceremony, he said that road safety advocacy is especially important for road users to be aware of safety issues related to the highway.

“If it is a highway, of course the speed limit is faster and things like this we want to inform the villagers or nearby residents so that they know how to take care of their own safety,” he said.

He said rules include driving with a maximum speed limit of 90 kilometres per hour on open roads; 60 kilometres per hour when driving through a flyover; not making a U-turn at a P-turn; use the overhead pedestrian bridge when crossing roads, and not drive against the traffic flow.

“My hope is that, after this programme, all the participants including community leaders (KMKK) will be able to return to their respective areas and share the information obtained with the community in their respective area.

“We at the Sarawak Ministry of Transport will launch various road safety awareness initiatives and will fully support the holding of such awareness programmes throughout Sarawak,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak has informed that the Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project for 786 kilometres starting from Telok Melano, Sematan to Jalan Pujut Link in Miri has now reached 97 per cent completion.

Dr Jerip said by the end of this year it is hoped that the highway will reach full completion.