Teen accidentally reverses MPV into diners at Melaka food court

MELAKA (Aug 27): Diners at Medan Selera Tanjung Kling here had a terrifying moment yesterday when a teenager crashed his mother’s Toyota Avanza into the food court.

Melaka Tengah district police chief Christopher Patit said in the incident at about 2.43pm, the multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) driven by the 16-year-old boy also hit a Proton Suprima S parked next to it.

“Prior to the incident, the teenager was asked by his mother to start the Toyota Avanza, but he accidentally stepped on the accelerator, reversing the vehicle into diners in the food court.

“The Proton Suprima S car sustained damage to the doors as a result of the incident, but the teenager escaped unhurt,” he said in a statement today.

The police, however, did not know the exact number of diners involved in the incident or their condition because none of them had so far come forward to file a police report.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

A 21-second video showing the Toyota Avanza smashing into a car parked next to it before reversing at high speed and crashing into customers, including children who were having their meals at the food court, went viral on social media today. – Bernama