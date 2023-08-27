There’s something exotic about plumeria

THE plumeria or frangipani is a genus of the family Apocynaceae.

There are about 20 species, and a majority of them are deciduous shrubs or small trees.

Endemic to tropical America and Brazil, it is now grown as cosmopolitan ornamentals.

In Asia, the frangipani symbolises immortality and thus, it is often planted at temples and used as offerings to be placed at the pagodas.

It is the national flower of Laos, while the variety Plumeria rubra is the state flower of Nicaragua.

In Malaysia, it is called ‘Kemboja’ and the Muslims here, as well as those in Brunei and Singapore, have long associated it as a common plant at cemeteries.

The fragrant flowers have special meaning in Buddhism and Hinduism. The Cambodians use the flowers for wedding and funeral ceremonies.

I have seen the Indians in Penang using them in some rituals.

The flower gives off a distinctive aroma, which is processed to extract the essential oils, incorporated for a variety of uses including in making perfumes and cosmetics.

It usually has five petals. In this regard, there is a belief that any flower with four, six or nine petals could bring good luck to those who find and keep it.

There are several cultivars with different flower colours ranging from white, pink, red, blue, orange and pale yellow.

The yellow frangipani is highly-prized in Sarawak – I know this for a fact. I had to pay RM380 for a house owner as a ‘fine’ for damaging one tree when I did some landscaping in 2008.

Amidst its beauty and sweet smell, the stems hold a poisonous sap that requires us gardeners to always wear gloves when handling this plant.

Cultivation

When cutting the planting materials from the tree, be aware of the poisonous milky white sap. Leave it to dry, or insert the cutting into finely cracked charcoal for the sap to be absorbed.

Plumeria loves sunlight – do not put them under shade where it cannot thrive.

Use a permeable substrate, rich in nutrients; especially for pot planting, fill a very large container with potting mix and high-quality top soil, or mix in some coconut fibres and arrange for a drainable layer of pebbles or clay shards as substrate to prevent waterlogging.

Insert the cut plumeria material into the medium and top up the mount before watering it lightly.

Caring, upkeep

Indeed, the frangipani plant is tough in the sense that it has the poisonous sap to counter any pest attack, but that does not mean that it is immune to other issues.

It still faces the risk of root rot, caused by waterlogging or poor drainage, both in pot-planting and on the ground. For pot-planting, use the plant saucer or get pots with sufficient drainage holes. When replanting, always use fresh medium.

Even with its sap, the plant still attracts scale insects, which secrete honeydew that, in turn, attract other insects. This can cause black-marking. To remove them (insects), direct water at the plant using strong-pressure.

Spider mites are around when the air is very dry. To remove them, wipe parts of the plant, including the leaves, with damp cloth; alternatively, use jet-spray.

Mealy bugs can attach themselves to the ventral side of the leaves and they attract ants, using the latter to transport them around when they are at the wingless stage.

The bugs suck the nutrients from the leaves, leaving them with yellowish spots. To treat this, spray with white oil or a mixture of soap and oil.

Nutrient imbalances can stunt blooming. The following lists out some of the corrective measures:

Reduce the amount of nitrogen fertiliser, and increase phosphorus’ level; this should promote blooming;

Reduce watering, especially when it is wet weather;

Young plants do take time to bloom and so, the best is to wait for them to mature, especially those planted from the seeds;

As mentioned earlier, too much shade is not good for this plant. Change the position of the pots every once in a while.

Happy Gardening!