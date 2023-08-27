Timely to build multipurpose dam in Tenom

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 27): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s recent announcement that the Ulu Padas dam will be made into a multipurpose dam is timely, said former Sabah Water Department (JANS) director Datuk Dr Amarjit Singh.

In a statement on Sunday, Amarjit and fellow International Water Association (IWA) member Lim Sin Poh said this is in light of the regular power outages and inadequate potable water issues that the state is currently facing, considering the Ulu Padas dam can supply both water and electricity.

Amarjit said the degree to which multipurpose hydropower reservoirs can advance sustainable development objectives depends on careful planning, construction, operation, management and governance.

In relation, he said it is important to implement an adequate governance model that fosters equity across water reservoir users and ecosystems which is in line with agreed sustainability objectives.

“The Chief Minister also stated that the Ulu Padas dam is capable of supplying 6,000 million litres per day (MLD), which hypothetically can serve 24 million people in Sabah, similar to the Qingcaosha reservoir in Shanghai which supplies to a population of 12 million.

“As such, this is the procedural question: Is Sabah really in crisis of storage shortage or is there a mismanagement of the potable water distribution?” he said.

Amarjit said in the recently concluded State Assembly sitting, the State Government had announced that there was a 50 MLD shortage in water supply in northern Kota Kinabalu, and when a comparative was done, it was found that the problem was not that serious until 2021.

He said it is certain that water demands increase primarily due to population growth or additional demand by commercial or industrialisation but for the past two years, there has not been a major industry player who required a gigantic amount of water, especially in northern Kota Kinabalu.

Amarjit said in addition to Ulu Padas dam, the potential for the construction of the Papar or Kaiduan dam is still possible.

Both Amarjit and Lim cautioned that the construction of large dams and reservoirs has slowed globally since the 1960s and 1970s.

“According to a study done in Europe, the 3,700 new dams under construction or planned for construction around the world will not meet the electricity demands of the developing countries where the dams are planned.

“Instead, these dams will pave the way for new ecological problems and reduce the number of free-flowing rivers around the world by 21 percent,” said Amarjit.

Furthermore, he said climate is dynamic and constantly changing, and it is projected to change even more rapidly throughout the next 50 to 100 years.

He said these predicted changes, while uncertain, are likely to increase failures of water, wastewater and storm-water infrastructure due to extreme situations.

“The construction of huge dams leads to a major deterioration of the earth’s surface, causing geological harm.

“They also take many years to build, which leads to poor quality of life for the people living near the construction areas who rely on local hydrology for precipitation,” he said.

Moving forward, Amarjit and Lim said they believe that the coastal reservoir is an innovative concept on storing flood water from a river system before it enters the sea.

They said there is a paradigm shift in water resource development where water is stored downstream of the river, preferably near the river-sea confluence, rather than the conventional method of storing water in inland dams.

“The statistics shows that the world discharges 42,800 km3/year of freshwater into the sea; most of it is floodwater.

“Thus, it is not that the world is running out of freshwater, it is that freshwater is running out of the world,” said Amarjit.

He said in the 21st century, it has become more difficult to construct large dams because of their many negative impacts on the riverine ecosystems including economic, social and environmental impacts, hence why the public firmly oppose the construction of new ones.