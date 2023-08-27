Transform yourself with CIDB BIM Proficiency Training

THE Building Information Modelling (BIM) Proficiency Training programme was meticulously crafted by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) in partnership with the Sarawak Business Federation’s Recovery Bizfund initiative.

Seize this golden opportunity to master the intricacies of BIM and position yourself as a trailblazer in the dynamic world of construction.

This innovative strategy seeks to fortify both members and the dynamic industries of Sarawak, paving the way for growth and prosperity.

Through the designed capacity-building endeavors funded by the Sarawak State Government through the SBF Recovery BizFund, it is addressing persistent challenges that include restricted training avenues and limited opportunities.

SBF members and the extended business network within SBF gain access to transformative hands-on training. Brace for immediate positive impact on daily operations, long-term resilience, and the overarching Sarawak economy.

Calling all architects, engineers, draught persons, project managers, enterprising owners, visionary developers, meticulous quantity surveyors, innovative designers, dedicated contractors, and enthusiastic students – this training beckons to anyone fuelled by the desire to propel their construction prowess to the forefront.

The 12 comprehensive courses are:

• BIM Concept and Theory: Lay the foundation of BIM understanding.

•BIM Modelling of Architecture: Craft virtual architectural marvels.

•BIM Modelling of Structure: Engineer virtual structural excellence.

• BIM Modelling of Mechanical & Plumbing: Master the art of virtual MEP.

• BIM Modelling of Electrical: Illuminate your virtual designs with electrifying precision.

• BIM Modelling of Infrastructure (Roads & Highways): Pave the way for virtual infrastructural brilliance.

• BIM of Project Quantification: Virtually quantify project scope with precision.

• BIM Coordinator Part 1: Setup: Initiate and set the virtual BIM stage.

• BIM Coordinator Part 2: Coordination: Virtually orchestrate harmonious coordination.

• BIM Coordinator Facilities Management: Navigate the virtual realm of facilities management.

• BIM Manager Part 1: Pave your path to virtual managerial excellence (Part 1).

• BIM Manager Part 2: Pave your path to virtual managerial excellence (Part 2).

Limited seats await. Reserve your slot now to secure your place in this revolutionary training program.

To register and glean more insights, reach out to SBF Secretariat at 082-237148 or [email protected]